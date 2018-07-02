Two Bradenton men charged in undercover Sarasota prostitution sting

Two Bradenton men were among five arrested last week in an undercover prostitution operation conducted by the Sarasota Police Department.
The police department's Street Crimes Unit worked with the Narcotics Unit and Patrol Division along North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, a news release said.
The men, ages 54 and 66, were each charged with one count of solicitation of prostitution, as well as a 45-year-old man from North Port and a 41-year-old man from Tampa.
A 54-year-old man from Sarasota was charged with solicitation, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernelia.
Three vehicles were seized in the operation.
Follow Emily Wunderlich on Twitter @EmilyWunderlich.
Comments