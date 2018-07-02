He couldn't find his pills, so he threatened to stab his wife, deputies say. Now he's under arrest.

A Bradenton man faces charges after threatening to stab his wife over misplaced pills, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the trouble started around 3 a.m. on Friday when Charles Hardin, 56, got upset because he couldn't find his Xanax medication.
Hardin accused his wife of moving the pills, "throwing clothes and items around in the bedroom" looking for them, the affidavit says.
When his wife tried to show Hardin that the only pills she had were hers, he allegedly tried to take them from her and ended up knocking them out of her hand and onto the floor.
That was when deputies say Hardin walked into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and threatened to stab his wife's aunt, who was also in the home, before entering his wife's bedroom and threatening her.
The affidavit says Hardin began stabbing the bedroom wall and cutting holes into it, telling his wife, "That's what I would like to do to you!"
Hardin also made suicidal threats and has a history of domestic violence, according to the affidavit.
Although Hardin left the scene before deputies arrived, they were able to identify the knife as "a chrome blade, brown wood handle and measuring at approximately 14 inches long." It also had "what appeared to be drywall dust/debris on the tip of the blade consistent with being inserted into a wall."
Hardin was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. in the 2500 block of Cortez Road West. He first told deputies that nothing physical occurred, then he said he struck the wall in the bedroom with his fist out of anger, but did not put any holes in the wall.
When asked about the cuts and holes, he initially told deputies that they were already there. Then he stated he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the bedroom wall out of anger. He also stated that he did not make any statements toward his wife while holding the knife.
He is being held at the Manatee County Jail on $25,000 bond.
