Gunman robs Bradenton gas station, cops say

A Bradenton gas station was robbed Monday morning by a man with a gun, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office reported.
According to the sheriff's office, a man wearing a long sleeve black shirt, black pants and a black hat went into the store at the Exxon gas station in the 6900 block of 14th Street West in Bradenton around 8:20 a.m. Monday. The man was described as standing about 5 feet, 8 inches.
Deputies said the man was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the store's clerk. He took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
