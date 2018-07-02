Florida deputy arrested by his own agency for boating under the influence, cops say

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended without pay after his arrest Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.
Around 3 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office arrested one of its own, deputy Alexander Craver, a news release announced. Craver, 28, was charged with boating under the influence.
Craver started with the sheriff's office as a community service officer in detention services in 2012. He later moved to the communications center. Craver became a patrol deputy in December 2017, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies arrested Craver on Sunday without incident and took him to jail. He was released on bond.
Craver was suspended from his position at the sheriff's office without pay, pending an internal investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
"Craver has no other disciplinary history," a spokesman for the sheriff's office noted in the news release.
"We are 100 percent committed to doing whatever it takes to keep our roadways and waterways safe from impaired operators, especially during a holiday season," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. "Unfortunately, one of our own was arrested."
