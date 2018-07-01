Congressman Gus Bilirakis' son arrested for disorderly intoxication outside Florida bar

Congressman Gus Bilirakis' son was reportedly arrested outside of a St. Petersburg bar early Saturday morning for disorderly intoxication.
Michael Bilirakis, 25, was arrested around 12:46 a.m. shortly after police say he was kicked out of Macdinton's Irish Pub at 242 1st Ave N in downtown, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Police say that Bilirakis was kicked out of the bar by security and was being escorted off the property when he started to become hostile. He pulled away from security and began to argue with them, getting close up to their faces and "appearing to be ready to fight," the arrest report states.
This caused police to intervene.
Bilirakis still continued to yell and curse, police said, and wouldn't listen to multiple orders to calm down a walk away.
He then loudly yelled "F--- You!" to officers, which ended up causing his arrest, police said.
He was released from Pinellas County Jail on his own recognizance around 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to jail records.
His father, Gus Bilirakis, represents the 12th Congressional District of Florida, which covers parts of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties and all of Pasco County. He is running for reelection for his seventh term this year.
Comments