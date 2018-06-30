He was visiting his grandmother. He's now missing and in possible danger, cops say

An 18-year-old North Port man last seen in a Bradenton neighborhood is missing and may be in danger, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Matthew Hassler was last seen at his grandmother's residence in the 2400 block of 32nd Avenue West in Bradenton at 2 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.
The release, which was issued Saturday morning, stated Hassler "is believed to be endangered," because of a medical condition.
Deputies said Hassler is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 275 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and black or blue sweatpants. He also has a beard, which the release described as "something more than a five-o'clock shadow."
Anyone with information about Hassler's whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 941-787-3011.
