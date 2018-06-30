These fugitives are on the run, Manatee deputies say. Your tips may lead to a $3,000 reward

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has updated its weekly list of featured fugitives. One of the suspects has been arrested and another was removed from the list.
Sam Cooper Jr., 57, was arrested Wednesday and charged with violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail. Malik Harris was removed from the list.
However, the sheriff's office has added one new suspect to the list. George Acosta Mata, 29, is wanted for robbery, false imprisonment and contempt of court. The six other wanted suspects are as follows:
- Patrick Cherfils, 37, wanted for sale of rock cocaine.
- Samantha Epperson, 30, wanted for shoplifting, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance and contempt of court.
- Kaela Bartholomew, 30, wanted for contempt of court, dealing in stolen property and obtaining money from a pawnbroker by fraud.
- Ramon Zavala-Molina, 28, wanted for aggravated assault.
- Patricia Bell, 37, wanted for contempt of court and uttering a false instrument.
- Jessica Lee Hobbs, 36, wanted for dealing in stolen property and defrauding a pawnbroker.
If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
