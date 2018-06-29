This UCF professor went on a few dates with a student. Then came the texting, cops say

A University of Central Florida teacher was arrested Thursday after taking things with a student to a highly inappropriate and eventually disturbing level, reports The Orlando Sentinel.
Ali Borji, an assistant professor at UCF's Department of Computer Science, apparently first reached out to his Ph.D. student on Facebook last fall, asking whether she needed help with her studies.
The woman told authorities that the two eventually went on a few dates but that they broke off the relationship and asked that it remain professional.
Borji, 39, did not want to accept this turn of events, cops say. That's when he began to pursue her in a much more aggressive fashion.
After the woman threatened to report him to authorities, Borji sent an email that read, "We are just one step away from eternal happiness," according to a police report.
The emails didn't stop there, nor did the texts or Facebook messages, plus showing up at the gym when she was working out. The unwanted attention got to be so much that the victim took a leave of absence from the school. When she returned in the spring, Borji began contacting her feverishly again. She said this time around, Borji was even more passionate in reaching out to her, at one point sending the woman more than 800 texts in one day.
According to the police report, Borji wrote in one email: "You should be happy that somebody likes you this much to stalk you."
After a few weeks of this, she finally went to the police on Monday.
UCF spokesman Mark Schlueb told Click Orlando that Borji, who had already submitted his resignation before the arrest, has been banned from campus.
The professor did not deny his actions to police and actually told police he felt remorseful.
Borji faces two stalking charges, both misdemeanors. He is in Orange County Jail on $1,000 bond.
Comments