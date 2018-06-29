Sarasota man sold drugs that killed a woman. He was arrested 1,000 miles away, deputies say

A 58-year-old woman died from a drug overdose last year, but the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office wasn't able to catch the man who allegedly sold the drugs to her.
On July 27, 2017, deputies responded to the 4500 block of Barton Drive where they found "several pieces of narcotics equipment," according to a news release. Suspected heroin was also discovered, but the medical examiner's office reported the victim had died from intoxication of fentanyl.
By reviewing surveillance video and reviewing text messages on the victim's cellphone, investigators determined that Bernard Mullen, 51, sold her the drugs. He was arrested Friday near Chicago, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies continued to work the case as part of a partnership with members of the Florida and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Forces. Mullen was arrested in Lake County, Illinois, and charged with sale/delivery of fentanyl and manslaughter.
The sheriff's office said he will be extradited back to Sarasota County to face charges.
