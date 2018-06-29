Undercover drug investigations net five arrests in Sarasota County

Two undercover investigations conducted by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office resulted in five arrests and the seizure of more than $45,000 worth of drugs.
According to a probable cause affidavit, detectives of the sheriff's office on June 20 worked in conjunction with Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Service to deliver a package containing 540 grams of MDMA to a residence in the 2700 block of Galleon Drive in Sarasota.
When the package arrived, the resident said he did not order the package, nor did he have knowledge of it being shipped to his house.
He then made contact with Steven Purcell, 30, and Derek Oeschlager, 29, both of whom confirmed their knowledge of the package and stated it had been sent to his house by mistake. They made arrangements to pick it up.
Purcell and Oeschlager arrived at the residence in a black four-door Mercedes, according to the affidavit. Purcell was identified as the driver, and Oeschlager exited the vehicle to retrieve the package.
After being read his Miranda rights, Oeschlager advised detectives that he was aware of the MDMA inside the package, as Purcell had told him there were "beans" in it. Oeschlager also said Purcell was the one who arranged to have the package delivered. Purcell did not wish to speak without a lawyer present.
According to a press release, Purcell and Oelschlager were each charged with a single count of MDMA trafficking. Purcell was released Wednesday on $100,000 bond. Oelschlager remains in custody on $100,000 bond.
On June 27, detectives again arranged for the controlled delivery of a package containing MDMA to a residence in the 3200 block of Hart Way in Sarasota.
A man identified as Richard Barclay, 25, signed for the package and then left in his vehicle. After a traffic stop, he was taken back to his residence, where his roommates Joshua Weber, 25, and Neolani Zweican, 21, were also taken into custody.
A search of the residence revealed 2,000 MDMA pills, 40 Xanax pills, LSD and $5,300 in cash.
According to the release, Barclay was charged with a single count of MDMA trafficking and was released Thursday on $30,000 bond. Weber was charged with trafficking in LSD, trafficking in MDMA and possession of Alprazolam. He remains in custody on $31,500 bond. Zwiercan was charged with a single count of possession of Alprazolam and was released Wednesday on $1,500 bond.
