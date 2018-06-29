Man accused of stealing purses was a repeat offender, deputies say. Now he's in jail.

A Sarasota man faces charges in credit card and ID fraud after deputies say he used the same method of attack at least eight times.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Priyesh Khara, 39, targeted female victims who left their purses on the passenger seats of their vehicles as they pumped gas.
The affidavit states Khara would watch the area before entering the victims' vehicles through the passenger side door. He would then take the victims' purses without their knowledge or permission and flee in his own vehicle, identified as a 2008 Hyundai that is "light green/tan in color."
In some cases, the credit cards of the victims were used within 30 minutes of being taken.
Surveillance footage from May 22 shows Khara attempting to purchase a Verizon Wireless smartphone and prepaid card at a Walgreens in Manatee County.
In the video, Khara holds a stack of credit cards in his hand. When one is declined, he swipes another, continuing the process until all the cards are declined and he exits the store with them still in hand.
About 20 minutes earlier, surveillance video captured Khara at a 7-11 in Sarasota as he took a purse and makeup bag from the passenger side floorboard of a vehicle. The report was filed with the Sarasota Police Department.
Manatee County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Dave Bristow urges people to lock their car doors in order to prevent becoming a victim.
"We've preached forever about keeping your car doors locked, not only when you're at your residence, but also when you're going in and out of a convenience store in a matter of minutes," Bristow said.
Khara remains in custody at the Manatee County Jail. Records indicate he is being held without bound on two unrelated charges of contempt of court.
