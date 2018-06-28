Bradenton man faces up to life in prison for committing 'serial' robberies, officials say

A Bradenton man pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a series of armed robberies that officials say he committed in Manatee County.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa, Antwan Williams, 34, pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of brandishing a firearm during a robbery. Williams faces a minimum-mandatory of 32 years, and up to life, in federal prison.
Officials said that his accomplice, Tronesh Ackerman, 24, of Palmetto, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and to aiding and abetting Williams in brandishing the firearm in connection with one of the robberies. Ackerman faces a minimum-mandatory of 7 years, and up to life, in federal prison.
According to the plea agreements, Williams and Ackerman robbed five businesses — four fast-food restaurants and a convenience store — in Manatee County in August 2017.
During each incident, officials say that Williams entered the business, pointed a handgun at the employees and customers inside, and forced the employees to give him money from the business’ registers and safes. Ackerman acted as the getaway driver.
Investigators say they were able to identify Williams as a suspect based on a fingerprint obtained from the fifth robbery and then began surveillance of both men. Within a few hours, as officers watched, Williams and Ackerman attempted to rob another fast food restaurant, at which point the officers arrested them, officials said.
This case was investigated by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bradenton Police Department.
Comments