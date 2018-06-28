Bradenton man threatened to kill family, burn down their house, cops say. He's now in jail.

Police say a Bradenton man is facing multiple charges after allegedly sending threatening text messages to family members.
According to a Bradenton police probable cause affidavit, 31-year-old Robert Buechner lives in a home on 15th Avenue West in Bradenton with multiple family members who told police Wednesday night that Buechner sent multiple text messages threatening to kill them.
A female family member showed officers multiple text messages from Buechner on Wednesday. The affidavit detailed five messages sent in about an hour.
"Advise you not to be there when I get home tonight because I promise you I will kill everyone in the house tonight and I'll burn that down to the ground," one message said.
Three other texts had similar messages, according to the affidavit.
"Cool looks like a brother and a sister gets a die together tonight and everyone else in the house," a fifth message read.
According to police, shortly after Buechner returned to the home he picked up an 8-week old kitten and threw it at the woman inside. Both were unhurt in the incident.
One of the men in the home told police he thought Buechner was going to stab him when Buechner pulled a knife from his pocket and "aggressively approached" the man, according to the affidavit.
Buechner's brother subdued him and took away the knife while the woman called police.
As officers took Buechner into custody, the woman said Buechner also pulled the knife on her. According to the affidavit, Buechner said, "And I'd do it again, don't let me come back in this house," and threatened to burn the house "into the ground."
Buechner was booked into the jail on multiple charges of aggravated domestic assault.
Manatee County court records show Buechner was charged with domestic battery by strangulation in 2016, but the charge was later dropped.
Comments