Ellenton man, 72, on motorcycle critically injured when he crashes into another bike

A collision involving two motorcycles left a 72-year-old Ellenton man critically injured on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on State Road 62 (Wauchula Road), east of U.S. 301 in the Parrish area of Manatee County, according to FHP.

Troopers said a 58-year-old Bradenton man on a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on S.R. 62, and the 72-year-old Ellenton man was riding directly behind him.

The rider in front then began to slow down, according to FHP, but the Ellenton man did not drop his speed. His motorcycle hit the side of the Bradenton man’s bike. The impact threw the Ellenton man off of his motorcycle and onto the paved shoulder along the westbound lane of traffic, troopers reported.

The Ellenton man was taken to Blake Medical Center in critical condition. The Bradenton man was uninjured, according to FHP.

Traffic crash investigators say the Bradenton man was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, while the Ellenton man was not.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 5:31 PM.