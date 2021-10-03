23-year-old Bradenton woman killed in interstate crash, FHP says

A 23-year-old Bradenton woman was killed when her car collided with a guardrail on Interstate 75 North on Oct. 1, 2021, according to Florida Highway Patrol. File photo

A 23-year-old Bradenton woman was killed when her car collided with a guardrail on Interstate 75, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at around 10:50 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of I-75 around mile marker 233, north of Moccasin Wallow Road in Manatee County, according to FHP.

The 23-year-old woman was driving a sedan, and a 22-year-old Bradenton woman was in a passenger’s seat. Troopers say that as the car traveled north in the outside lane, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a guardrail along the interstate.

The 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to FHP.

Her passenger sustained only minor injuries. Both women were wearing seatbelts during the crash, troopers say.

As of Saturday, an investigation into the crash was ongoing.