Manatee deputies searching for mother of 4 kids who haven’t been to school in weeks

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a mother and four of her kids after learning that the children haven’t been in school for nearly a month.

According to a press release, deputies are trying to locate 34-year-old Jessica Jackson in order to conduct a welfare check. Jackson does not have a current address and is known to travel around with her children, cops say.

Investigators say Jackson’s family hasn’t heard from her in several weeks. She is believed to be traveling with four children, whose ages range from 6 to 13, according to a release. One of Jackson’s children was seen at school on Sept. 9, cops say.

Detectives in the sheriff’s office’s Child Protection Investigation Division say they have received an allegation of “possible neglect” and are attempting to check on the children’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling (941) 747-3011.