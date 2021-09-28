Local
At least one killed in crash on SR 64 in East Manatee County, FHP says
At least one person was killed in a vehicle accident on State Road 64 in East Manatee County on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers were dispatched to the accident in the Myakka City area just before 5:15 p.m.
The accident scene is located at the intersection of S.R. 64 (Bradenton-Arcadia Road) and South Duette Road, according to FHP. Troopers reported a partial roadblock in the westbound lane of S.R. 64.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
This story was originally published September 28, 2021 6:59 PM.
Comments