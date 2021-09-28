At least one killed in crash on SR 64 in East Manatee County, FHP says

At least one person was killed in a vehicle accident on State Road 64 in East Manatee County on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the accident in the Myakka City area just before 5:15 p.m.

The accident scene is located at the intersection of S.R. 64 (Bradenton-Arcadia Road) and South Duette Road, according to FHP. Troopers reported a partial roadblock in the westbound lane of S.R. 64.

No other details were immediately available.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 6:59 PM.