Bradenton woman critically injured after ejection from three-wheeler, FHP says 

A Bradenton woman was critically injured when she was ejected from a three-wheeled motorcycle during an accident in Manatee County on Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 10:08 p.m. on Lorraine Road south of 59th Avenue East in the Lakewood Ranch area.

A 46-year-old Bradenton man was driving the Polaris Slingshot three-wheeler, according to FHP, and a 48-year-old Bradenton woman was in the passenger’s seat. Troopers say the three-wheeler was traveling north on Lorraine Road when the driver attempted to make a u-turn by traveling over a left turn-only lane and a painted median.

The maneuver caused the passenger to be ejected from the vehicle onto the road, according to FHP. The Bradenton woman was transported to Blake Medical Center in critical condition.

The Bradenton man was uninjured in the incident. Troopers say that the driver was wearing a seat belt, while the passenger was not.

The accident remained under investigation on Saturday.