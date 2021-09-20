Bradenton mail carrier killed in crash after driver runs stop sign, hits truck, police say

A 41-year-old Bradenton man is dead after an SUV driver crashed into his mail truck after running a stop sign, according to Bradenton Police Department. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A mail carrier was killed Monday when a driver ran a stop sign in a Bradenton neighborhood and hit the carrier’s mail truck, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

The accident occurred at around 12:13 p.m. in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue West, police say.

A 79-year-old Bradenton man was driving a Mercedes SUV when he failed to stop for stop sign in the neighborhood, according to investigators. The SUV collided with the side of the mail truck and caused it to flip onto its side.

The mail carrier, 41-year-old Michael Silvestri of Bradenton, died at the scene, according to the police department.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology test results to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. However, police say that they do not believe that the SUV driver was under the influence, and he was not taken into custody.

The SUV driver was also not immediately cited with any charges after the crash. A charge of failing to stop for a stop sign and a mandatory court appearance are pending the results of the toxicology report, according to police.

A portion of Seventh Avenue was closed for several hours while officers investigated.

Anyone with information to report about the crash can call Bradenton Police Department 941-932-9300 or email bpdtips@bradentonpd.com.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 5:41 PM.