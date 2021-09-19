Bradenton man killed trying to walk across U.S. 41, FHP says 

A 35-year-old Bradenton man was killed by an oncoming vehicle when he tried to walk across U.S. 41 on Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 7:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 41 (14th Street West) and 27th Avenue West, according to FHP.

Crash investigators say the Bradenton man walked off of the sidewalk and into the right northbound lane of U.S. 41, where he was struck by the front of an oncoming sedan. The sedan then veered off the roadway and collided with a utility pole on the sidewalk, according to FHP.

The pedestrian died as a result of his injuries.

Troopers say a 33-year-old Bradenton woman in a passenger’s seat of the sedan sustained minor injuries, while the driver, a 27-year-old Bradenton man, was uninjured in the collision.

The accident remained under investigation on Saturday.