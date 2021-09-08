Local
Roofer struck and killed by lightning in Lakewood Ranch
A roofer working on a home Tuesday afternoon in Lakewood Ranch died after being struck by lightning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 2:50 p.m., roofers were working on the roofs of several townhomes in the 14800 block of Skip Jack Loop when some of the workers saw a flash of lightning and heard a loud bang of thunder, according to a news release.
One of the roofers turned around and looked over to see his brother, Jesus Olvera-Aguilar, lying on the roof. Olvera-Aguilar, 20, was unconscious and not breathing.
Paramedics and firefighters called to the scene attempted to revive Olvera-Aguilar but he died.
Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a standard death investigation but the case is being ruled an accidental death based on evidence found that support that the victim had been struck by lightning.
