Bradenton man killed jaywalking on U.S. 41, troopers say 

A 58-year-old Bradenton man was killed while walking across U.S. 41 in Manatee County on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 9:27 p.m. on U.S. 41 (14th Street West), north of Orlando Avenue, according to FHP.

Troopers say the Bradenton man was improperly crossing the northbound travel lanes of U.S. 41 in an area without a crosswalk. The pedestrian was then “sideswiped” by a sedan traveling northbound in the center lane, according to FHP. The collision threw the man into the outer traffic lane, where he was hit head-on by a van traveling northbound.

After the second collision, the man came to a final rest in a northbound right turn lane, troopers say. Manatee County EMS workers pronounced him dead at the scene of the accident. The man’s next of kin had been notified of his death as of Sunday morning, according to FHP.

Drivers of both vehicles involved came to a stop and remained at the scene, according to FHP. The occupants of both vehicles were uninjured.