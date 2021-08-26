Family, pets escape Thursday morning fire in Bradenton

At least one woman, five children and several pets escaped harm Thursday morning when their duplex caught fire. myoung@bradenton.com

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire about 8:30 a.m. at 5622 Ninth St. E. and had the blaze under control a short time later.

Fire officials had no details about the fire, including the cause. It is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s office.

There was no evidence of the fire on the outside of the structure, but a broken window at the front of the residence gave a clear view of significant damage inside the home. It did not appear the neighboring residence in the duplex was impacted by the fire.

The family declined to speak to the Bradenton Herald, but a friend of the family confirmed that no one was injured and all of the pets were safe.

Fire trucks from Southern Manatee and Cedar Hammock fire departments responded to the scene.