Local
Body washed ashore on Lido Beach in Sarasota. Police seek public’s help to ID woman
Sarasota Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a deceased woman who washed ashore Tuesday night on Lido Beach.
A caller reported the body to police shortly after 9 p.m. The body was reportedly found near the Lido Beach Pavilion, 400 Benjamin Franklin Dr., Sarasota.
Investigators say there were no signs of foul play, and a crime is not suspected.
Police estimate the woman was in her 50s or 60s. She had been seen on the beach and alive by witnesses earlier in the evening, around 8 p.m., according to the police department. She was wearing a gray T-shirt that said “Broken Horn Saddlery” and blue shorts.
An investigation is ongoing, and a cause of death has not yet been determined.
Anyone who may know the woman’s identity is asked to dial the police department at 941-263-6070.
Comments