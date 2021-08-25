Body washed ashore on Lido Beach in Sarasota. Police seek public’s help to ID woman

Sarasota Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a deceased woman who washed ashore Tuesday night on Lido Beach.

A caller reported the body to police shortly after 9 p.m. The body was reportedly found near the Lido Beach Pavilion, 400 Benjamin Franklin Dr., Sarasota.

Investigators say there were no signs of foul play, and a crime is not suspected.

Police estimate the woman was in her 50s or 60s. She had been seen on the beach and alive by witnesses earlier in the evening, around 8 p.m., according to the police department. She was wearing a gray T-shirt that said “Broken Horn Saddlery” and blue shorts.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sarasota Police Department is seeking the public’s help to ID a woman whose body washed ashore on Lido Beach. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with the pictured graphic. Provided Image Sarasota Police Department

An investigation is ongoing, and a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone who may know the woman’s identity is asked to dial the police department at 941-263-6070.