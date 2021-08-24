Manatee Memorial Hospital names new CEO. He brings a lot of experience

Manatee Memorial Hospital has selected Tom R. McDougal, Jr., as the new CEO and managing director of the medical facility.

McDougal has over two decades of experience leading hospitals.

In an announcement about the appointment, Manatee Memorial leadership touted McDougal’s accomplishments in his most recent position as CEO of Merit Health Biloxi in Mississippi, where he started in September 2019.

“In this role, (McDougal) completed a new affiliation with another regional health system, improved employee satisfaction scores, reduced employee turnover, expanded the robotics program and established a Gastro Center focused on pediatric and adults,” the announcement states.

While at Merit Health, McDougal was appointed to the Council of Regents of the American College of Healthcare Executives, an international professional society for healthcare leaders.

Also during that time, McDougal served as an assistant professor of public health at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. His past leadership experience includes CEO roles at hospitals in Alabama and South Carolina.

McDougal holds a doctorate in healthcare administration, a master’s degree in health administration and a master’s degree in business administration, all from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, according to Manatee Memorial. He received a bachelor’s in business administration from Samford University.

“I am pleased to join the Manatee Memorial Hospital team,” McDougal said in a media statement. “I look forward to working with the employees and medical staff to enhance the excellent reputation of the facility, continue to focus on patient-centered care, and expanding our services in the community and surrounding areas.”

McDougal replaces previous Manatee Memorial CEO of 11 years, Kevin DiLallo. DiLallo was promoted in May to Group Vice President Florida Region for Universal Health Services, Manatee Memorial’s Pennsylvania-based parent company.

DiLallo filled in as interim CEO while a search for his replacement was conducted. In his new statewide role, DiLallo will oversee Manatee Memorial, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Wellington Regional Medical Center and a proposed new hospital in Palm Beach Gardens.