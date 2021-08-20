Local

Bradenton woman dies trying to cross U.S. 41, troopers say, and lanes are closed

Manatee

A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday morning as she tried to cross U.S. 41 about 250 feet south of Orlando Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman was trying to cross the street just before 6:30 a.m. and walked into the path of an approaching pickup truck driven by a 30-year-old Bradenton man.

FHP has shut down the northbound lanes.

The unidentified woman was struck with the front end of the truck and died on the street, according to FHP. The crash remains under investigation.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
