Bradenton woman dies trying to cross U.S. 41, troopers say, and lanes are closed

A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday morning as she tried to cross U.S. 41 about 250 feet south of Orlando Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman was trying to cross the street just before 6:30 a.m. and walked into the path of an approaching pickup truck driven by a 30-year-old Bradenton man.

FHP has shut down the northbound lanes.

The unidentified woman was struck with the front end of the truck and died on the street, according to FHP. The crash remains under investigation.

