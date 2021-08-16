Local

Myakka City man dies in early morning head-on collision

A 33-year-old Myakka City man is dead after crashing head-on into a pickup truck early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto
A 33-year-old Myakka City man is dead after crashing head-on into a pickup truck early Monday morning.

At 4:42 a.m., the victim was driving an SUV, heading south County Road 675, just north of State Road 64, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver failed to stay in his lane as the road curved left, driving head on into a pickup truck that was heading north, authorities said.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene of the crash. The 28-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger of the pickup truck suffered only minor injuries.

The victim was not immediately identified. The crash remains under investigation.

