Weather may delay delivery of Sunday’s paper

The Aug. 8, 2019, print edition of the Bradenton Herald featured coverage of President Donald Trump’s visits to Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, and the protests of his visits.

Due to the impending severe weather from Tropical Storm Fred, there is a potential that delivery of the Bradenton Herald newspaper on Sunday could be later than normal.

As a subscriber, you have access to our eEdition — a digital replica of the printed newspaper. The eEdition can be accessed online anytime at www.bradenton.com/eedition or by clicking on the newspaper icon at the top of the Bradenton Herald app.

When situations affecting your newspaper delivery arise, we communicate via email. If you would like to add an email address to your home delivery account to stay connected, please email us at customerservice@bradenton.com.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.