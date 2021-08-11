Lightning strike sparks fire in Bradenton apartment building destroying 3 units

08/11/21—Lightning struck second floor apartment at The Preserves of Manatee August 10, igniting a fire. ttompkins@bradenton.com

Three homes were destroyed after a lightning strike sparked a fire in a Bradenton apartment building Tuesday evening.

At about 6 p.m. when they arrived, firefighters found smoke billowing from the building in the 6000 block of 26th Avenue West inside The Preserve at Manatee Bay apartment complex, according to the Bradenton Fire Department. The fire was contained to one apartment and there was no one home inside any of the apartments.

Two other apartments sustained smoke and water damage, as a result of the fire, and all three homes were deemed uninhabitable.The Red Cross assisted one of the displaced families.

Damages are estimated to be more than $75,000.

The remaining apartments in the building were not affected and residents were able to return to their homes. Because of the individual labeling of electric meters in the building, it was possible to prevent a significant power outage in the complex, according to the fire department.

West Manatee Fire Rescue also responded to the fire to assist the Bradenton Fire Department.