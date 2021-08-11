Local

Lightning strike sparks fire in Bradenton apartment building destroying 3 units

08/11/21—Lightning struck second floor apartment at The Preserves of Manatee August 10, igniting a fire.
08/11/21—Lightning struck second floor apartment at The Preserves of Manatee August 10, igniting a fire. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com
Bradenton

Three homes were destroyed after a lightning strike sparked a fire in a Bradenton apartment building Tuesday evening.

At about 6 p.m. when they arrived, firefighters found smoke billowing from the building in the 6000 block of 26th Avenue West inside The Preserve at Manatee Bay apartment complex, according to the Bradenton Fire Department. The fire was contained to one apartment and there was no one home inside any of the apartments.

Two other apartments sustained smoke and water damage, as a result of the fire, and all three homes were deemed uninhabitable.The Red Cross assisted one of the displaced families.

Damages are estimated to be more than $75,000.

The remaining apartments in the building were not affected and residents were able to return to their homes. Because of the individual labeling of electric meters in the building, it was possible to prevent a significant power outage in the complex, according to the fire department.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

West Manatee Fire Rescue also responded to the fire to assist the Bradenton Fire Department.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service