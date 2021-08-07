Contamination cleared on some Sarasota beaches, but two more are closed to swimming

9/23/2019--Waters around Longboat Key were recently closed to swimming due to the presence of high levels of bacteria. Beaches around Longboat Key have reopened, but Sarasota health officials have issued new no-swim advisories. ttompkins@bradenton.com

After conducting further water sampling following the issuance of no-swim advisories on several Sarasota beaches on Friday, health officials on Saturday reopened three beaches but closed two others due to high levels of enterococcus bacteria.

The bacteria is sometimes naturally occurring with large swaths of decaying vegetation, but is more often associated with fecal matter from animals, marine wildlife, human waste and stormwater runoff.

On Saturday, the Department of Health in Sarasota announced that bacterial levels had dropped to satisfactory levels at beaches along Longboat Key, Casperson Beach and Brohard Beach.

However, no-swim advisories remain in place at the following beaches:

Bird Key Park/Ringling Causeway

Turtle Beach

Nokomis Beach

Manasota Key

Blind Pass

In addition to those beaches, health officials added Venice Beach and Venice Pier to the no-swim advisories due to the high levels of bacteria.

The Environmental Protection Agency has found a link between health issues and swimming in low-quality water.

Signs will be placed at the affected beaches letting people know not to go in the water. The beaches remain open for recreation. Swimming can resume once health officials determine bacteria levels have dropped and testing will continue.

Though some beaches are reopening, signs warning of the presence of red tide will remain until conditions improve.

The health department will renew water quality testing on Monday.

While all beaches are open for recreation, health officials say people should not swim in the water at those beaches issued a no-swim advisory.

In addition, you should not eat shellfish such as crabs and shrimp collected in the immediate area of any beach with a no-swim advisory in place. Finfish caught live and healthy can be eaten if filleted, health officials noted.

“Our coastline of over 30 miles of world-class beaches is a wonderful asset to our community,” said Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota County. “Let’s work together to help preserve this amenity.”

To help keep beach water safe for swimming and recreation, do not allow pets to roam on beaches and in park areas and pick up pet waste. Additionally, children in diapers and people of all ages with diarrhea should not go into the water.

Those visiting beaches are reminded to take appropriate actions to protect against COVID-19 while at the beach by practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, practicing good hand-washing habits, and above all staying at home when you’re sick.