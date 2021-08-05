Have you seen Latrell Ashley? Bradenton teen ran away from home, police say

Latrell Ashley, 16, is missing after he ran away from his family’s home in Bradenton on July 27, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Ashley later told his family that he was in Hudson, Florida, according to authorities

A missing person alert was issued on Thursday afternoon.

Ashley is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 110 pounds and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing pink shoes, black pants and a dark-colored jacket.

Anyone with information about Ashley’s whereabouts can contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9308.

