Have you seen Laura Albritton? 16-year-old missing after leaving Manatee hospital

Laura Albritton, 16, is reported missing in the Bradenton area after she was seen leaving Manatee Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Albritton is from Lee County and had recently been reported missing there as well. They did not disclose whether Albritton was a patient at the hospital before she was reported missing.

Albritton is described as five feet, six inches tall and about 145 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Bradenton Police Department is also assisting in the search effort.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call the sheriff’s office at 941-647-3011.