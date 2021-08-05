Man charged with second-degree murder in connection to death at mobile home park

08/02/2021--The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a death in a Bradenton-area mobile home park. gsabella@bradenton.com

Investigators have charged Matthew Briganti, 49, with second-degree murder, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Briganti called 911 about 5 p.m. July 31 stating that inside his residence he found the victim not breathing or moving, the sheriff’s office said. He lives at the Gar Fair Mobile Home Park, 3103 9th St. W.

EMS arrived after getting a medical call, and found the victim dead. An autopsy determined the death was the result of being struck in the head several times with a blunt object.

During the investigation, Briganti provided statements to detectives that were inconsistent with evidence. Video surveillance of his residence showed that Briganti was the only person inside the home after the victim was last seen alive entering the home about 1:45 p.m. July 30, the sheriff’s report said.

The circumstances that led up to the homicide are still being investigated and no other information is available at this time.

The victim’s name is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.