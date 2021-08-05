Red tide’s effects linger around Anna Maria Island, but new samples show lower levels

The harmful algal bloom known as red tide is still present around Anna Maria Island, according to the latest water sampling results from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. But those samples show that the algae is at lower concentrations compared to the past several weeks.

Only “very low” to “medium” amounts of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, were detected in water samples up and down the island this week. The highest concentrations remain at the southern end of AMI around Bradenton Beach, where medium concentrations of the algae were collected in Intracoastal and Gulf of Mexico-side waters.

K. brevis amounts of medium and above are considered bloom level concentrations. At bloom level, harmful side effects of red tide, including fish kills and respiratory irritation, are more likely. Both of those impacts have plagued Anna Maria Island beaches to some degree during the week.

Breathing irritation has been especially strong on Manatee Public Beach this week, according to Mote Marine Laboratory’s beach conditions tracker. However, the negative effects have been intermittent and not severe enough to prompt officials to close beaches.

While little can be done about the foul air, Manatee County crews contracted by the county are cleaning dead marine life from the sand and water to prevent it from accumulating. In addition to causing a stink, rotting fish re-release nutrients into the water which can continue to feed harmful algal blooms like red tide. As of this week, almost 10 tons of dead marine life had been collected from Manatee County beaches and delivered to the landfill, according to an interdepartmental report.

Red tide’s presence remains the weakest around the northerly parts of Anna Maria Island, according to the latest water samples. A single “low” level sample of K. brevis was collected at Rod and Reel Pier at the northern tip of the island on Monday. “Very low” levels were detected in one sample in Palma Sola Bay, one sample west of Robinson Preserve and one sample just east of Anna Maria.

Strong concentrations of red tide that had persisted in the open waters of Tampa Bay to the west of Manatee County have also died down, according to recent water samples. Six samples, collected on Monday from Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve out to the southern Skyway Fishing Pier State Park, showed that red tide was at background levels or not present in those waters.

Bloom levels of red tide have also dropped off in middle and upper Tampa Bay around Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. However, concentrations remain high on Pinellas County’s Gulf coast where the popular beaches lie.

South of Manatee County, red tide’s presence also remains strong around Longboat Key and Sarasota County beaches, according to the latest samples. Dead fish and respiratory irritation continue to be reported there as well.

Red tide forecast

Several agencies track red tide blooms and predict which areas they may affect next.

According to the latest predictions from the University of South Florida and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, very low to medium concentrations of red tide are expected to linger around most of Anna Maria Island and parts of Manatee County’s coastline into the weekend.

The strongest impacts will likely remain at the southern tip of Anna Maria Island, which may also see some high concentrations of red tide, according to a four-day USF forecast that runs through Saturday. High concentrations are also predicted to persist farther south along the shores of Longboat Key and Sarasota County’s other Gulf Coast beaches.

A respiratory conditions forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts low irritation levels persisting on the north end of the island and moderate levels farther south through Thursday night.