Have you seen Arsenio Mayes? Missing person alert issued out of Bradenton

Arsenio Mayes, 31, is missing from Centerstone Behavioral Hospital and Addiction Center in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Mayes was reported missing from the health facility at 2020 26th Ave. E., Bradenton around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff’s office issued a “missing and endangered” person alert just before 4 p.m.

Mayes was last seen traveling on foot near the 2000 block of 30th Avenue East and U.S. 301, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say he was shirtless and wearing green shorts and glasses.

Mayes is described as having short black hair and a thin build. Deputies say he is known to frequent the areas of 30th Avenue West and 14th Street West in Bradenton.

Anyone with information about Mayes’ whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.