Bradenton’s Michelle Puffenburger, 70, found safe after disappearing on Monday night

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for Michelle Puffenburger, 70, who disappeared on Monday night, but the sheriff’s office reported Tuesday morning that she was found safe.

According to the sheriff’s office, Puffenburger was driving her 2004 gold Honda Accord around 7 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of 14th Street West in Bradenton. Deputies say she was following someone else to her home when she became lost.

The sheriff’s office issued the Silver Alert after learning Puffenburger suffers from dementia and was without her medications.