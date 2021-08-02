Red tide roundtable calls for protection of water quality and Bradenton’s tourist economy

More than 200 million gallons of polluted water were discharged into Tampa Bay in April from the former phosphate plant at Piney Point to avoid a breech that could have flooded homes in the area.

Scientists blame that discharge for the return of red tide to local waterways, killing fish and causing irritation and coughing in people.

Monday, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan hosted a roundtable with local leaders on water quality in Southwest Florida.

“On the Suncoast, we rely on clean water and white sandy beaches to support our economy and our way of life,” Buchanan said in a statement.

“Red tide has wreaked havoc on marine life, our waters and the many businesses that rely on Florida’s tourism-based economy,” Buchanan said. “Today’s roundtable was a productive discussion on enhancing Southwest Florida’s natural resources to protect our economy and environment for generations to come. We must take immediate action to combat red tide.”

At a recent meeting of the Manatee County Tourist Development Council, board member and restaurateur Ed Chiles sounded a similar alarm about protecting water quality, “so that we don’t kill our golden goose.”

07/21/21-As a red tide bloom impacts Anna Maria Island, Manatee County Government staff are monitoring by air, land and sea. Local impacts from the bloom have been mild so far but could get worse. This view is from the area of Cortez Beach looking south towards Longboat Key. Bradenton Herald file photo

Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, was among those attending Monday’s round table.

“As a beach destination that relies on tourism as its main economic driver, clean water is one of the most important issues for our community,” Falcione said.

“Year after year, the Bradenton Area attracts visitors seeking clean beaches, beautiful waterways, thriving wildlife, fresh seafood and opportunities to take part in recreational activities that can only be enjoyed when our water quality is high,” Falcione said.

07/21/21-Visitors enjoy the sun and water at Cortez Beach Thursday. As a red tide bloom impacts Anna Maria Island, Manatee County Government staff are monitoring by air, land and sea. Local impacts from the bloom have been mild so far but could get worse. Bradnton Herald file photo

In 2018, Florida suffered one of its worst bouts of red tide, lasting more than 15 months, and leaving tons of rotting sea life along local beaches.

“Sarasota Bay is currently facing a series of challenges, but it’s also a water body where water quality and ecosystem restoration has been previously accomplished, which gives us confidence that the improvements we need to bring about can be accomplished,” David Tomasko, executive director of Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, said in a statement. “It won’t be easy, but it is possible, if we all do our part, from individual homeowners to business owners to local, regional, state and federal agencies.”

Red tide is not only a threat to sea life but to people as well, Dr. Mike Mullan, executive director of The Roskamp Institute, said.

“Previous studies have shown an excess in admissions to emergency rooms for neurological complaints during red tide blooms in Southwest Florida. The Roskamp Institute’s Red Tide Program, funded by the National Institutes of Health, is examining the possible effects of exposure to the Red Tide toxin on the human nervous system including brain health.”