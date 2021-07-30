Bradenton man dies after crashing into canal, troopers say

A 65-year-old Bradenton man is dead after crashing into a drainage ditch near Cortez Road. File photo

An unidentified 65-year-old Bradenton man lost his life late Thursday night after his pickup truck crashed into a drainage ditch, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Cortez Road and 66th Street West.

According to the police report, the man was driving his pickup truck out of the Cortez Village Plaza parking lot, crossed the lanes of Cortez Road and continued toward the canal.

Troopers say the pickup traveled down an embankment and went into the drainage ditch where it came to a stop.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.