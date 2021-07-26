Bradenton man dies after being thrown off motorcycle and into a tree in crash on Cortez

Durham police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man who was dropped off at Duke University Hospital early Saturday morning.

A 32-year-old Bradenton man is dead after driving a motorcycle off the road, being ejected and thrown into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 1:24 a.m. Monday, the 32-year-old was heading east in the right lane on Cortez Road approaching 102nd Street West when he drove off the road and into the grass, according to the FHP. The driver flew off the motorcycle and hit a tree.

The motorcycle kept going and was found in the right lane, east of 103rd Street West.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Blake Hospital, where he later died.