Local

Have you seen Braxton Pierson-Bentley? Bradenton man missing after suicidal threats

Braxton Pierson-Bentley was reported missing overnight and is said to be endangered, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Braxton Pierson-Bentley was reported missing overnight and is said to be endangered, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Provided photo
Manatee

A 30-year-old Bradenton man was reported missing overnight after threatening to hurt himself, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Braxton Pierson-Bentley was last seen at about 10 p.m. Sunday walking from his home in the 5200 Block of 5th St. Cir. W. in the Bradenton area, according to the sheriff’s office. He had made threats to hurt himself and took a pellet gun with him.

Pierson-Bentley, who suffers from a mental health condition, doesn’t have medications with him, the sheriff’s office said.

He was last seen wearing black shorts with a red stripe, a white shirt and a white hat with a black brim. Pierson-Bentley is about six feet and about 180 pounds. He has short red or brown hair and a full beard, and has tattoos on his arms, legs and neck.

Anyone with any information on Pierson-Bentley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service