Have you seen Braxton Pierson-Bentley? Bradenton man missing after suicidal threats

Braxton Pierson-Bentley was reported missing overnight and is said to be endangered, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Provided photo

A 30-year-old Bradenton man was reported missing overnight after threatening to hurt himself, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Braxton Pierson-Bentley was last seen at about 10 p.m. Sunday walking from his home in the 5200 Block of 5th St. Cir. W. in the Bradenton area, according to the sheriff’s office. He had made threats to hurt himself and took a pellet gun with him.

Pierson-Bentley, who suffers from a mental health condition, doesn’t have medications with him, the sheriff’s office said.

He was last seen wearing black shorts with a red stripe, a white shirt and a white hat with a black brim. Pierson-Bentley is about six feet and about 180 pounds. He has short red or brown hair and a full beard, and has tattoos on his arms, legs and neck.

Anyone with any information on Pierson-Bentley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.