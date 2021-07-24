Red tide warning issued for Manatee County beaches on Saturday

The National Weather Service and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration have issued hazardous conditions statements for beaches in Manatee County due to red tide.

On Saturday morning, NOAA warned beachgoers that respiratory issues may be possible throughout the day on Saturday. The warning expires at 10 p.m., but could be extended.

According to the NWS, “Respiratory irritation associated with red tide is possible in some coastal areas,” in Manatee County.

Symptoms may include coughing, sneezing and teary eyes.

People with asthma, emphysema or any chronic lung disease may be more sensitive.

The NWS reports that symptoms may vary from beach to beach throughout the day Saturday. Beachgoers should “remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.”

Manatee County announced Friday that it would be stepping up beach raking operations ahead of expected fish kills.

Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, is naturally occurring, but can be exacerbated by high levels of pollutants and man made nitrogen-based products.

Scientists from the Tampa Bay and Sarasota Bay estuary programs held a public forum on Friday pointing the finger at the Piney Point discharge in April as responsible for unprecedented areas of the bays being impacted by red tide.

Scientists said Tampa Bay is beginning to get better, but coastal areas in and around Manatee County would likely get worse over the next two months.