Pedestrian killed trying to cross U.S. 41 in Bradenton, troopers say

A 54-year-old Bradenton man was struck and killed Friday night while attempting to cross U.S. 41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash took place just before 9:30 p.m., near the intersection of U.S. 41 and 27th Avenue West. The pedestrian was struck while trying to cross the highway in the travel lanes away from the intersection.

According to the crash report, the man walked into the path of a pickup truck being driven by a 71-year-old Bradenton man.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP.

