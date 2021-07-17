A 21-year-old Myakka City man is dead after crashing into a guardrail along S.R. 64

Police car

A 21-year-old Myakka City man is dead after veering off the road and crashing into a guardrail along State Road 64 early Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Just after 4 a.m., the 21-year-old was driving east on S.R. 64 near Verna Bethany Road when he veered off the road into the grassy shoulder along the south side of the road, according to a news release. When he attempted to get back in the driving lane, he over-corrected, crossed the road, crashed into the guardrail on the north side of road and the SUV flipped over.

The 21-year-old was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

His passenger, a 20-year-old Myakka City man, was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.