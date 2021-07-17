Local

A 21-year-old Myakka City man is dead after crashing into a guardrail along S.R. 64

Police car
Police car Herald file photo
Myakka City

A 21-year-old Myakka City man is dead after veering off the road and crashing into a guardrail along State Road 64 early Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Just after 4 a.m., the 21-year-old was driving east on S.R. 64 near Verna Bethany Road when he veered off the road into the grassy shoulder along the south side of the road, according to a news release. When he attempted to get back in the driving lane, he over-corrected, crossed the road, crashed into the guardrail on the north side of road and the SUV flipped over.

The 21-year-old was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

His passenger, a 20-year-old Myakka City man, was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  

Health News

Judge’s retirement creates new appointment chance for Kemp

July 17, 2021 11:48 AM

Health News

North Carolina’s largest city running short on liquor

July 17, 2021 11:24 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service