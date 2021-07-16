4 killed while trying to change tire on side of Interstate 75 in Sarasota, FHP says

Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

Four men trying to change a flat tire on the side of Interstate 75 in Sarasota were struck and killed by another vehicle late Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

About 9:50 p.m., the victims and three other people had been riding in a pickup truck towing a trailer heading southbound on I-75, when they pulled over near mile marker 209, south of Fruitville Road, because a flat tire on the right side of the trailer., FHP said in a news release.

They were standing on the shoulder when a car driven by a 34-year-old Lakeland woman veered onto the shoulder and hit four of the pedestrians, killing them, FHP said. The three other pedestrians, as well as the driver of the car and a passenger, were not injured.

FHP said it was still trying to identify the four people who died.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about what happened can call FHP at 239-938-1800.