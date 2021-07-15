Local

Bicyclist killed, 44th Avenue closed after crash in Bradenton

A bicyclist died in a crash with a pickup truck along 44th Avenue East in Bradenton on Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred near the intersection of 44th Avenue East and 11th Street East.

At the scene, a bicycle and the victim’s body lay in the middle of street, and the pickup truck involved was parked alongside.

The crash, including who may have been at fault in the collision, remained under investigation, according to FHP Capt. Richard Benton.

“Nothing criminal here,” Benton said.

As of 5:09 p.m., all lanes of 44th Avenue East were closed between Ninth Street East and 11th Street East, according to the Sarasota-Manatee Regional Traffic Management Center. Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.

The crash occurred just a couple blocks from a home where a fire killed an 11-month-old boy early Thursday.

