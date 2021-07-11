Bradenton man dies after motorcycle crashes into fence, FHP says 

A 57-year-old Bradenton man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened in the Myakka City area of east Manatee County on 289th Street East, just north of 104th Drive East.

Troopers say that the motorcycle driver was traveling east on 289th Street when he “failed to negotiate” a left curve. The motorcycle then traveled off of the roadway and into a wooden fence with the driver aboard.

The man, whose identity was withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to FHP. Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.

The accident remained under investigation on Sunday evening.