Free and affordable summer activities offered in Manatee and Sarasota counties

File photo September 2019 -- Children from St. Martha’s School in Sarasota enjoyed a preview experience of the Bishop Museum’s new Mosaic Backyard Universe. ttompkins@bradenton.com

Fear not: While summer break has reached the halfway point, families in Manatee and Sarasota counties can still enjoy free and affordable activities throughout the month.

Whether it be outdoor concerts, indoor skating rinks or new learning opportunities, there’s an activity for every interest and budget.

Be sure to check back for updates throughout the summer. And if you have a free or affordable activity for inclusion on the list at Bradenton.com, send an email to the Bradenton Herald’s youth reporter, Giuseppe Sabella, at gsabella@bradenton.com.

Manatee Library Summer Reading Program

From now through July 31, children can take part in the free “Tales with Tails” summer reading program hosted by Manatee County Public Libraries.

Children can earn prizes for the time they spend reading, and those who read a full 24 hours during the summer will receive a free book and a raffle entry.

Families can enroll by visiting the Manatee Libraries website or any local branch:

Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton.

Island Branch, 5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach.

South Manatee Branch, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton.

Rocky Bluff Branch, 6750 U.S. 301, Ellenton.

Palmetto Branch, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto.

Manatee Libraries is also uploading new reading videos to its YouTube channel at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. The “Manny the Manatee Story Splash” series can be found at youtube.com/manateelibraries.

On the Road Again

Florida Studio Theatre is hosting free musical performances at parks in Sarasota.

“Featuring songs like ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads,’ ‘Surfin’ USA,’ and ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas,’ On the Road Again is an all-new show celebrating all that makes this country special from sea to shining sea,” a news release states.

Two shows are scheduled for this month:

July 11 at the Benderson Family Finish Tower at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Benderson Family Finish Tower at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. The show begins at 7 p.m. July 18 at Phillippi Estate Park, 5500 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The show begins 7 p.m. at the gazebo.

Blue Butterfly

Florida Studio Theatre has teamed up with the Tidewell Foundation and the Barancik Foundation to offer a free summer resource to grieving children.

The program is “dedicated to giving young people experiencing grief a safe and supportive space to explore and express their emotions.”

The next Blue Butterfly sessions runs from July 27 to 31, and from Aug. 3 to 7

Children between the ages of 7 and 12 will attend the program in downtown Sarasota from noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, contact the theatre’s education manager, Kim Thomas-Cain, by emailing fstschool@floridastudiotheatre.org or calling 941-366-1350.

The Bishop Museum

Children who get vaccinated against COVID-19 can now enjoy a free outing thanks to a partnership between the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County and the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature.

When children between the ages of 12 to 17 get vaccinated by the county health department, they will receive a coupon to the museum.

The health department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations and coupons to local youth when the back-to-school vaccination campaign begins on July 19, according to Manatee DOH spokesman Christopher Tittel.

The coupons will be accepted at the Bishop Museum, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton, through Dec. 31. Each coupon is valid with the purchase of one adult ticket.

Astro Skate

The Astro Skate Family Fun Center in Bradenton is offering a weekly summer program every Tuesday through Friday.

Along with roller skating, the camp includes sports and activities that change every week. It costs about $20 for a single day or $85 for the entire week.

Camp is held at the Bradenton rink, 3611 Third St. W., and each session runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., though campers can arrive at any time before 9 a.m.

The program is meant for children between the ages of 5 and 11. For more information, visit astroskatingcenter.com/bradenton-florida.

Astro Skate of Bradenton also has several upcoming events:

Public skate is every Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. The cost is $7, along with a small rental fee for those who need skates.

Two foam parties on July 16. The first is during public skate from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the second is during teen night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

An all-night “white out” session from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on July 18. Visitors must arrive by 10 p.m., and anyone who wears a white T-shirt will receive $5 off admission.

Manatee YMCA

The Manatee YMCA in Lakewood Ranch is hosting specialty camps and swimming classes.

The Computer Coding Camp runs from July 12 to 16. The camp is meant for children between the ages of 10 to 14, and each session runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $50 for YMCA members and $75 for non-members.

And the Sports Fun-damentals Camp runs from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6. The program, which offers an introduction to different sports, is open to children between the ages of 5 and 8. Sessions run from noon to 2 p.m. and the cost is $50 for members or $75 for non-members.

The YMCA is also offering several swim classes:

The Safety Around Water (SAW) program is free and open to children between the ages of 1 and 14. The program, which teaches fundamental water safety skills, is scheduled from July 26 to 30. Sessions run from 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Monthly swim lessons for all ages. The cost for eight lessons is $35 for members and $95.00 for non-members.

The Swim Stroke Development Camp teachers swimmers how to do competitive swim strokes and how to swim longer distances. Participants should be able to swim 25 years unassisted and should have a basic understanding of the freestyle stroke, or front crawl. The cost is $50 for YMCA members and $75 for non-members.

The Competitive Prep Swim Clinic is a building block for the competitive swim program. Participants should be able to swim 100 yards without stopping, and they should have a basic understanding of all four competitive strokes: freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly. At a cost of $50 for members and $75 for non-members, swimmers can attend the program between Aug. 2 to Aug. 6.

And for those interested in karate, the YMCA is offering a monthly program for anyone ages 4 and up, including adults. Moo-Duk-Kwon Karate is offered from 6 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

To register for any of the YMCA’s programs, go to manateeymca.org or visit the branch in Lakewood Ranch, 5100 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

For more information, call the branch’s executive director, Shawn Simmons, at 941-798-9622, extension 113.

De Soto Rancho Fishing Clinics

While the free fishing clinics between July and October are fully booked, De Soto National Memorial is still placing interested visitors on a waitlist.

De Soto National Memorial, 8300 Desoto Memorial Highway, Bradenton, also plans to upload new dates to Facebook and Instagram later this year.

The free fishing clinic is available to anyone ages 7 and up, though children must be accompanied by an adult. To join the waitlist, call 941-792-0458, extension 105, or email deso_interpretive_staff@nps.gov.

“Come out and learn from our park staff about tackle, gear, casting, knots, and regulations,” the National Park Service said on its website. “Then we take you out fishing to test your skills in the waters around the park.”