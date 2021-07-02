Bradenton soldier Jonathan Bryant dies at Fort Bragg. Here’s how you can help honor him

U.S. Army SPC Jonathan Bryant died at the age of 21 while stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. He is scheduled to return home for burial on July 6.

U.S. Army SPC Jonathan Bryant will return home to his family on Tuesday after passing away at Fort Bragg, NC, on June 27.

“He was a great kid,” said Bryant’s father, Gary Bryant. “He was just so outgoing and had an infectious personality. He was the life the party and everybody wanted to be around him.”

The family has opted not to discuss how Bryant died.

The 2017 Southeast High School graduate joined the Army straight out of high school and was planning a career in dental hygiene. Stationed with the 82nd Airborne Division, Bryant was a graduate of the U.S. Army’s paratrooper training school.

“Like most kids do, he wasn’t really thinking about adulthood for awhile,” Gary Bryant said. “I sat down and talked to him as he got closer to adulthood and talked about the service. He talked to the recruiters and decided he wanted to do that. He was so proud.”

Bryant’s remains will be escorted to Bradenton from Tampa International Airport. The procession is due to travel through the city at around 4:15 p.m. on its way to Shannon’s Funeral Home, 1015 14th St. W.

There is a social media push for people to line the roadways leading to the funeral home to pay tribute to the hometown soldier. Tropical Storm Elsa may change those plans and his arrival could be delayed.

An additional service planned for July 10 at Samoset First Baptist Church, 3200 15th St. E., at 12:17 p.m., which is the time he was born. . Bryant will be escorted to the church at 9:45 a.m. should anyone wish to pay respects along the way.

“He will be missed and loved by everybody,” Gary Bryant said. “I heard a saying the other day that the quality of life far exceeds the quantity. He was incredibly proud of his service.”