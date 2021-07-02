There are high-rise towers in Manatee. Lawmakers say they will address their safety

The collapse of the Champlain Towers South, a 12-story beachfront condominium in Surfside, Fla., sent a shock wave far beyond Miami-Dade, raising concerns about high-rise building integrity among condo residents, and officials at all levels of government.

The town of Longboat Key was one of the first in Manatee County to publicly react to the June 24 disaster with a message the next day to condo boards, managers and residents:

“Along with the rest of the country, the Town staff are sending well-wishes to those in Surfside, Fla., affected by the recent building collapse. And while there aren’t answers yet as to the causes of the building’s collapse, the terrible circumstances can serve to provide a constructive prompting to encourage the assessment of the structural integrity of older, multi-story buildings here in the Town to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

“The Town would like to encourage owners and property managers to consult with structural engineers to have a proper inspection completed, especially if the building is older and has not been recently evaluated. This kind of consultation is not currently a requirement, like it is in Dade and Broward counties and their jurisdictions, but it is recommended and does have a lot merit for coastal environments.”

State Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, said Thursday that his heart is broken for the families of the condominium residents and he is hopeful that survivors may yet be found.

“These things aren’t suppose to happen in the United States,” Boyd said.

After Hurricane Andrew destroyed Homestead in 1992, Florida toughened its building codes, requiring buildings to be constructed stronger and more resilient than in the past.

Boyd said he believes that what happened to the 40-year-old Surfside condo could spur the Florida Legislature to take a look at crafting new statewide standards, versus standards that may vary by community.

“Some communities may be very stringent and some may not. It depends on what experts, engineers and those dealing with building integrity day in, day out would lead us to do,” Boyd said, adding that he would not want to see the process dragged out.

Boyd said he favors “an in-depth analysis of what we have, what is required and what should be” to insure the integrity of buildings across the state.

“I would hate to have a patchwork of regulations,” Boyd said.

But Boyd said he does not believe that every high-rise building is at risk, especially newer structures built after Hurricane Andrew.

“If it happened there, it could happen other places. I think we certainly need to be diligent and talk about solutions for the long run, but I don’t think that occurrence means that everyone living in a high-rise in Florida needs to be worried,” Boyd said.

Condominium associations in Florida, made up of condo residents, have the responsibility for the maintenance, management, and operation of the condominium property. Frequently, associations hire a management company to handle fee collection and maintenance.

Oversight of condo associations varies by jurisdiction.

“Once a certificate of occupancy is issued, it’s private property. It belongs to the condo association and has to follow the guidelines set forth by the state,” said Jeannie Roberts, a spokeswoman for the city of Bradenton.

In response to a request by the Bradenton Herald for information on the responsibility for high-rise building inspections, the Florida Attorney General’s office responded:

“Locating the missing and finding answers for grieving families is top priority at this time. However, several civil, local and federal inquiries into the Surfside building collapse are ongoing. While it would not be appropriate for our office to comment on those ongoing matters, we continue to monitor the situation and our Office of Statewide Prosecution, as a prosecutorial authority over multi-judicial circuit cases, stands ready to prosecute any law enforcement investigation within our jurisdiction.”

Kylie Mason, press secretary for Attorney General Ashley Moody, continued: “For questions regarding regulations and inspections, you would need to contact the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and local county building authorities.”

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant of Palmetto said the issue is squarely on the radar in her city, which will be looking to the Florida Legislature for guidance. Palmetto has several high-rise condo towers.

“I think there are a lot of issues. It needs a multi-dimensional review. It’s heart-breaking, it’s really horrible,” she said.

In light of the collapse of the condo in Surfside, the Herald asked John Barnott, Manatee County’s director of building and development services, if the county has any plans to proactively inspect high-rise buildings in Manatee County.

In response, Barnott emailed a statement Thursday night:

“Manatee County Government’s Building and Development Services department oversees inspections for all building construction in unincorporated Manatee County where height restrictions are capped at 35 feet per Land Development Code section 401.4. The majority of structures in Manatee County over 35 feet are located in the cities of Bradenton and Palmetto which each have their own inspections review processes.

“Any structure over three stories is required by the Florida Building Code to be inspected by a structural engineering firm. In rare instances where heights over 35 feet have been approved by the Manatee County Commission, inspections have been performed by an independent structural engineering firm.

“Any repairs and maintenance for aging structures are the responsibility of the property owner or property management company. “