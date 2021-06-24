Prescribed burns planned for parts of Manatee County. They should help prevent wildfires

There will be fires this summer in areas of Manatee County, but they are planned for specific areas.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District is planning controlled burns from July through September in the Coker Prairie Tract in the Edward W. Chance Reserve, as well as at the Gilley Creek Tract.

The Coker Prairie Tract is located south of State Road 64 and Swiftmud plans to burn about 200 acres in small, manageable fires over the three-month period.

Gilley Creek, located between State Roads 62 and 64, east of County Road 675 will see a total of 900 acres burned.

“Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control, as many Floridians witnessed during the state’s wildfire emergency in 2017,” Swiftmud said in a press release.

Some major benefits of prescribed fires include:

Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.

Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.

Maintaining access for public recreation.

Swiftmud conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.